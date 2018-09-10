POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sweden Elections: No clear majority could mean hung parliament
02:17
World
Sweden Elections: No clear majority could mean hung parliament
Results from Sweden's election on Sunday suggest the two traditional party blocs on the left and right of Swedish politics are almost tied. Neither of them will have a clear majority in parliament, while the anti immigration Sweden Democrats increased their share of the vote but got less than they would have hoped for. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #Sweden #Elections #HungParliament
September 10, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?