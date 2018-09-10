POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
01:22
Egyptian leb seed exports fell 40% last year | Money Talks
Conventional wisdom says there are just two types of people in this world. Those who eat their watermelons with the seeds in, and those who spit them out. But in Egypt, they do things a little differently. There, it is the flesh that is often tossed out, and the seed that is the delicacy. This year, however, export prices have dropped so much that, many farmers have had to stop planting. Liz Maddock has more. #MoneyTalks #Egypt #Economy
September 10, 2018
