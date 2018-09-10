BizTech Share

Unpopular tax sparks fuel frenzy in Kenya | Money Talks

Kenyans are running low on patience, as they brave a seventh day of a controversial fuel tax. On Thursday, the high court ordered a suspension of the tax, but prices at the pumps have not gone down. The levy is an attempt by the government to satisfy IMF requirements for a $990 million development aid package. But as Laila Humairah reports, it's only fueled more anger. #MoneyTalks #Kenya #fuel