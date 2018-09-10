POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US eyeing tariffs on $200B of Chinese goods | Money Talks
08:22
BizTech
US eyeing tariffs on $200B of Chinese goods | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump said his government could impose tariffs on close to half a trillion dollars of Chinese goods. Meanwhile, key issues continued to jeopardise efforts to update the North American Free Trade Agreement. That could result in the US proceeding with a deal with Mexico, leaving Canada in the cold. Patrick Fok has more from Hong Kong, and Max Wolff, chief economist at Phoenix Group, joins the discussion. #MoneyTalks #China #UStariffs
September 10, 2018
