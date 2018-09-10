POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Una Regata: The World's most beautiful rafting race
12:56
World
The Una Regata: The World's most beautiful rafting race
In the Balkans, thousands of spectators gather to watch the annual rafting race, the Una Regata. Hundreds of competitors from all around the world challenge for top honours in the three-day long event. Talha Duman and Semir Sejfovic went to Bosnia for the 46th edition to see what the natural beauty of the Una River and the event means to the people of Bihac. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #UnaRegata #BosniaRafting #Bihac
September 10, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?