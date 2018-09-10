World Share

Tropical Diseases: A growing threat caused by climate change?

For those of us a long way from the tropics, diseases like malaria are normally a distant threat or holiday worry. But now there are serious concerns that hotter summers, like the one we've just had, are bringing it all much closer to home - and not just malaria; other killers too. Joining me at the Roundtable is Professor Jan Semenza, Head of Scientific assessment at the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control; Doctor Rachel Lowe, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine; Professor Chris Drakeley, who is also from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine; and Alan Fenwick, Professor of Tropical Parasitology is from the Faculty of Medicine, School of Public Health at Imperial University. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.