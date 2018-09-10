POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sweden Elections: Political deadlock means negotiations are key
Sweden's ruling party has suffered its worst election result in its 129-year history. The Social Democrats, along with their centre-left partners, took only 40 percent of Sunday's votes, the same amount as the main opposition centre-right Alliance. Both have said they won't work with the party in third place- the far right, anti-immigration Sweden Democrats. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Stockholm. #Sweden #Elections #farright
September 10, 2018
