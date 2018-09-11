World Share

9/11 Anniversary: Seventeen years since deadly Sept 11 attacks

Tuesday marks the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States. Almost 3,000 people were killed at New York's World Trade Centre, the deadliest attack on American soil. As Frank Ucciardo reports, the tragedy led to former President George W Bush leading his "War on Terror", something that's profoundly changed the landscape of the Arab world in particular. #USA #WorldTradeCenter #TerrorAttack