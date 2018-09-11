POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
9/11 Anniversary: Seventeen years since deadly Sept 11 attacks
02:36
World
9/11 Anniversary: Seventeen years since deadly Sept 11 attacks
Tuesday marks the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States. Almost 3,000 people were killed at New York's World Trade Centre, the deadliest attack on American soil. As Frank Ucciardo reports, the tragedy led to former President George W Bush leading his "War on Terror", something that's profoundly changed the landscape of the Arab world in particular. #USA #WorldTradeCenter #TerrorAttack
September 11, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?