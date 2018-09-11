POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Highlights of 75th Venice Film Festival | Festivals | Showcase
06:31
World
Highlights of 75th Venice Film Festival | Festivals | Showcase
One of Italy's most star-studded events just wrapped up for the year - the Venice Film Festival. This year its biggest prize went to a Mexican film, which critics are calling a 'masterpiece'. We bring you a few highlights from the event's 75th edition. And to find out how this year's Venice Film Festival went, Showcase is joined by culture journalist Jad Salfiti from Lyon, France. #VeniceFilmFestival #Cinema #Showcase
September 11, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?