Refugee Crisis: Many asylum seekers denied education in Greece
02:12
World
The new school year begins in Greece this week. A recent Human Rights Watch report has found that refugee children on Greek islands are being denied access to education. The NGO says by the end of this school year, only about 400 of the 12-thousand children on Greek Islands will be in formal education. Our correspondent Melinda Nucifora has visited makeshift classrooms on Chios. #refugees #asylum #Greece
September 12, 2018
