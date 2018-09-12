POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Romania Prisons: Inmates showcase artistic talents at festival
01:44
World
Romania Prisons: Inmates showcase artistic talents at festival
Romania has one of the highest prison populations in the European Union. It's repeatedly come under fire for detaining inmates under inhumane conditions in crowded cells. As Romania looks to reduce pressure on its overcrowded prisons, it's introduced early release and electronic monitoring for certain categories of prisoners. Christine Pirovolakis reports on how an arts festival is helping prisoners reintegrate into society ahead of their release. #Romania #prison #festival
September 12, 2018
