POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Istanbul Comics and Art Festival | Festivals | Showcase
03:18
World
Istanbul Comics and Art Festival | Festivals | Showcase
Comic book festivals are often extravagant affairs of fantasy and cosplay, where fans are inundated with a neverending assortment of amusements on offer. But one festival is instead going to back to basics, and showcasing the core elements that go into creating a comic book to offer a more hands-on experience. Showcase sent Sharaz Ali to check it out. #ICAF #IstanbulComicsandArtFestival #Showcase
September 12, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?