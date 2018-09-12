World Share

Have Pakistan's extremist groups gone mainstream?

Pakistan’s recent election included right wing groups once accused of carrying out militant attacks. It's part of an effort by Pakistani authorities to make peace. But critics say that it only gives legitimacy to terrorists. Guests Ayesha Siddiqa – South Asian politics and military affairs analyst Arshi Hashmi – Associate Professor at the Department of Peace and Conflict Studies at Pakistan’s National Defence University #Pakistan #Terrorism #KhadimHussainRizvi