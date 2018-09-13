POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
CBS chairman and CEO Les Moonves steps down | Money Talks
Last year, actors, directors and CEOs from Hollywood to Silicon Valley lost their jobs following sexual harassment allegations. Les Moonves is the latest media mogul to be accused of sexual misconduct. On Sunday, the CEO and president of US television network CBS resigned, after more women brought charges against him. Our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us for more. #CBS #LesMoonves #SexualHarassment
September 13, 2018
