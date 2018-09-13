POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Saudi Arabia to sell Islamic bonds worth $2B | Money Talks
04:28
BizTech
Saudi Arabia to sell Islamic bonds worth $2B | Money Talks
Saudi Arabia has started marketing dollar-denominated Islamic bonds worth billions of dollars. It is the kingdom's second international sale of so-called sukuk since last year, with Citigroup, HSBC and JPMorgan among the banks working on the deal. The government has raised a total of $50 billion since it entered international debt markets in 2016 to try to diversify its oil-dependent economy. For more on the story we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #MoneyTalks #SaudiArabia #Islamicbonds
September 13, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?