Hurricane Florence: Winds and rain lashing Carolina coast

It's midnight on the east coast of the United States. Friday is the day the full force of Hurricane Florence is going to hit an area that covers 10 million people. As the first winds and rain arrive, it's been downgraded to a Catgory 1 storm, but the National Hurricane Centre says a threatening storm surge and the danger of rain floods will increase over the coming days. 80 thousand people are currently without power, and electricity crews have come to help from Canada and California. Our reporter Nicole Johnston sent this report. #hurricaneflorence #hurricane #usa