Why you should delete your social media accounts
10:37
World
Why you should delete your social media accounts
Jaron Lanier is considered one of the fathers of virtual reality and a veteran of silicon valley. In his book 'Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now', Lanier contends that sites like Facebook and Twitter are dopamine farms that are reprogramming how you think and feel. He says they're also causing political instability, and are changing the global economy for the worse. Guest Jaron Lanier – Silicon Valley pioneer #SocialMedia #JaronLanier #DeleteFacebook
September 14, 2018
