What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

"BLOOD ON HER HANDS!" Suu Kyi biographer changes mind on ex-democracy hero - take away Nobel Prize!!

A leader who was once compared to Nelson Mandela and Ghandi but is now cast as a villain. Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi now admits the Rohingya situation could have been quote “handled better” - an incredible understatement when the UN suspects genocide. Nexus with Matthew Moore. On this episode of Nexus we spoke to… Justin Wintle Author: ‘Aung San Suu Kyi: Perfect Hostage’ Tun Khin Human rights activist Matthew Smith Human rights campaigner #nexus #myanmar #aungsansuukyi