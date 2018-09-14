POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
"BLOOD ON HER HANDS!" Suu Kyi biographer changes mind on ex-democracy hero - take away Nobel Prize!!
26:00
World
"BLOOD ON HER HANDS!" Suu Kyi biographer changes mind on ex-democracy hero - take away Nobel Prize!!
A leader who was once compared to Nelson Mandela and Ghandi but is now cast as a villain. Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi now admits the Rohingya situation could have been quote “handled better” - an incredible understatement when the UN suspects genocide. Nexus with Matthew Moore. On this episode of Nexus we spoke to… Justin Wintle Author: ‘Aung San Suu Kyi: Perfect Hostage’ Tun Khin Human rights activist Matthew Smith Human rights campaigner #nexus #myanmar #aungsansuukyi
September 14, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?