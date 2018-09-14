World Share

Syrian refugees in Lebanon who are afraid to return home

The Syrian province of Idlib remains on edge as Bashar al Assad's forces, backed by Russian war planes, strike the rebel stronghold from the air. For weeks now, the regime and its allies have been readying for a major ground assault to clear the region of what Assad has called terrorists. The international community has come out against the impending attack, warning any operation will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe. One country that has endured the spillover effects of Syria's war is Lebanon. Our correspondent Courtney Kealy travelled to Arsal, a Lebanese town near the Syrian border, where she met a group of refugees who are anxiously waiting but too afraid to return home. Guests Sinan Ulgen - former Turkish Diplomat and a Visiting Scholar at Carnegie Europe Hadi Albahra - former President of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces