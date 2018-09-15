POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hurricane Florence: Storm's violent grind leaves at least four dead
Hurricane Florence may have been downgraded to a tropical storm - but it's been lashing much of the US East Coast with strong winds and heavy rain. At least three people have been killed. The storm made landfall as a category one, weaker than originally expected. Even so, authorities have had to rescue hundreds of people from flooded coastal areas. Nicole Johnston has the latest. #HurricaneFlorence #Storm #EastCoast
September 15, 2018
