Typhoon Mangkhut: Rescue operations under way in Philippines
01:33
World
Typhoon Mangkhut: Rescue operations under way in Philippines
Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated from China's south, and schools have been closed. Some flights and rail services have been suspended. And it's still affecting Hong Kong. Residents there have been urged to take shelter and especially stay away from the popular area of Victoria Harbour, where storm surges have been battering the waterfront. Patrick Fok is in Hong Kong. #TyphoonMangkhut #Philippines #Storm
September 16, 2018
