The War in Syria: Makeshift shelters as Idlib offensive looms
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are in Sochi to discuss the potential humanitarian crisis in Syria's last rebel stronghold in Idlib. An attack by the Assad regime and Russian forces is expected any time soon. Turkey controls a significant amount of territory to the north of Idlib. But there are over three million people in and around the province, including some who are right on the front line. As Francis Collings reports, people have taken desperate measures to stay close to their homes, despite the danger. #Syria #Idlib #RegimeOffensive
September 17, 2018
