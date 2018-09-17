POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Korea Talks: High hopes for third Moon-Kim summit this year
02:32
World
Korea Talks: High hopes for third Moon-Kim summit this year
A lot is riding on South Korean President Moon Jae-in this week, as he makes his first trip to North Korea's capital, Pyongyang. It'll be his third summit this year with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. With denuclearisation efforts between the United States and North Korea at a stalemate, Moon is under increasing pressure to deliver concrete results. Joseph Kim has the details. #KoreaTalks #Denuclearisation #Pyongyang
September 17, 2018
