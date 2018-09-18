Toronto International Film Festival round-up | Festivals | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
After ten days, and 343 flicks, Canada's biggest film marathon has come to an end. The movies were screened, choices were made, and the awards handed out. And true to Toronto International Film Festival tradition, it seems the big the winners were once again a big surprise. To talk more about this year's TIFF, Showcase is joined by freelance film journalist Damon Wise from London. #TIFF #Cinema #Showcase
September 18, 2018
