World Share

Expats in UAE welcome long-term residence visa

The United Arab Emirates launched a three-month visa amnesty for those who've stayed in the country longer than they should have. It includes everyone from workers to students, even some born to parents who had overstayed their visas. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines have been waived, so what's in it for the UAE? Guest Neha Vora – Associate Professor of anthropology at Lafayette College #UAE #Workers #Migrants