BizTech Share

World Trade Organisation: Dealing with a crisis?

President Donald Trump has threatened to pull the US out of the WTO complaining the country is treated unfairly. Is this ‘America First’ protectionism? Or is Trump right about trade? Does the WTO need urgent reform? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.