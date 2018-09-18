POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Does Colombia's former President still deserve the Nobel Peace Prize? | Crossing The Line
01:43
World
Does Colombia's former President still deserve the Nobel Peace Prize? | Crossing The Line
Juan Manuel Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2016 for his efforts to make peace between the Colombian government and the FARC. In an exclusive interview, he reflects on whether he was worthy of the prize, since violence still threatens the country. #juanmanuelsantos #colombia #nobelprize Watch Crossing The Line's latest episode on Colombia's Rebels https://youtu.be/eE9Ld4OeGrs Watch the full interview with Juan Manuel Santos https://youtu.be/KIQPFApHWBg
September 18, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?