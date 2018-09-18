BizTech Share

World Trade Organization: Reforming the global trade referee?

President Donald Trump wants the US out of the World Trade Organization in a move that could upend the decades-old international trading order. Why does the WTO matter? And is global trade facing a crisis? Joining us is Professor Peter Morici, former director of the Office of Economics at the US International Trade Commission; Peter Ungphakorn, former Senior Information Officer with the WTO Secretariat; Greg Swenson, Republican Overseas UK; and Tim Skeet, former senior advisor at International Capital Market Association. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.