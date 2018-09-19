POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
High-octane earnings from Singapore Gran Prix | Money Talks
High-octane earnings from Singapore Gran Prix | Money Talks
Southeast Asia's only Formula One Grand Prix is in Singapore. Only one driver gets to stand at the top of the podium in the floodlights of the night-time race. But off the track, there's no shortage of winners. Sandy Huang finds out what the annual race has meant for Singapore's economy, more than a decade since Formula One hit the street circuit. #FormulaOne #SingaporeGrandPrix #MoneyTalks
September 19, 2018
