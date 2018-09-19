France unveils new anti-poverty plan | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity has been slumping as critics call him "president of the rich". He has unveiled a strategy to fight poverty. The plan focuses on getting people into work and helping children. But there are many in France trying to lift themselves out of poverty without the government's help. Among them are France's 120,000 or so asylum seekers. They aren't allowed to work until they've been given refugee status. The restaurant industry is now calling on the government to allow people to staff kitchens while they wait. Elena Casas reports from Paris. #France #antipoverty #Macron
September 19, 2018
