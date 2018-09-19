Turkey’s central bank raises interest rate to 24% | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Despite President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's criticism of high interest rates in Turkey, the country's central bank aggressively hiked key rates to bring inflation under control. That follows a 40% plunge in the value of the lira this year. What does this steep rise in the cost of borrowing mean for Turkish businesses? Our senior business producer Mobin Nasir went to find out. For more on this, Dogan Yilmaz, director for business development at metals trading company Vintage Bullion DMCC, joined us in the studio. #TurkeyCentralBank #interestrates #Economy