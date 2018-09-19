POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will North Korea end its nuclear programme?
02:08
World
Will North Korea end its nuclear programme?
Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un hugged on the tarmac amid cheering North Koreans, waving flags and bouquets of flowers. The men are expected to discuss putting an end to North Korea's nuclear programme, building a joint-economy, and the possibility of reunification. But few observers expect anything to celebrate after the conclusion of the summit. So, what will be the next step for these two leaders after walking off the red carpet? Randolph Nogel reports. #NorthKorea #Peacetalks #Nuclear
September 19, 2018
