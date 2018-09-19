What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Will North Korea and South Korea ever reconcile?

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his almost 200 member delegation have completed their first day of summit talks in Pyongyang, North Korea. It’s the third face-to-face meeting between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this year. The two leaders will discuss a host of issues, including economic cooperation, North Korea's nuclear weapons program and formally ending the Korean War. Guests Sung-Yoon Lee - Professor of Korean Studies at Tufts University Han Park - Director of the Center for the Study of Global Issues Bruce Klingner - Former CIA analyst #NorthKorea #SouthKorea #Summit