World Share

Destination Europe: Migrants aim for Spain after rejection by Italy

The president of the EU Commission wants Europe to remain a tolerant and open continent. While some countries like Italy have been closing their ports and borders - others like Spain, have opened their doors. More than 33,000 migrants have arrived in Spain by sea so far this year. Our correspondent Sarah Morice went to Spain to see how migrants, and the communities they're living in, are adapting. #Refugees #Migrants #Spain