South Korea's labour laws hurting small businesses | Money Talks

Korean leaders have kicked off their third summit this year. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong-un, hope to revive stalled denuclearisation talks. But both leaders are also looking to bring their economies closer. Moon's approval ratings have slipped after a recent minimum wage hike. He is now hoping North Korean workers could help fill some of the labour shortages his country is facing. Bruce Harrison reports from Seoul, on why Moon's economic policies are drawing criticism. #SouthKorea #LabourLaws #Business