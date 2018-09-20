POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Colombia Narcotics: New plan to fight drug cartels triggers protest
02:25
World
Colombia's new president has promised to step up the fight against drug cartels in his country. His plan includes, new strategies, like spraying coca crops. But marijuana users in the South American country fear the new policies will also affect them and they're holding protests against what they see as excessive policing. Manuel Rueda reports from Bogota. #Colombia #Narcotics #DrugCartels
September 20, 2018
