New Zealand's government wants Maori language classes to be available in all primary schools by 2025
06:35
World
Not so long ago many feared Maori culture in New Zealand would die out. But now it seems there's a revival. More New Zealanders are embracing the language, and in a boost, the government has announced plans for Maori to be taught in every school in the country. By 2025 government want Maori taught in all schools. Guest Ella Henry - Senior Lecturer in Maori development at the Auckland University of Technology #NewZealand #Maori #Language
September 20, 2018
