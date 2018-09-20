World Share

Will Idlib buffer zone help bring peace?

They may be on opposites sides of the Syrian war, but Russia and Turkey have come together and potentially saved thousands of lives in Idlib. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, agreed to create a demilitarized buffer zone in Syria's Idlib province to separate Syrian regime troops from opposition forces, with Turkish and Russian soldiers patrolling the zone to ensure it is respected. Is this a step toward peace? Or simply delaying a bloodbath in Idlib? Guests Yahya al Aridi - Spokesman for the Syrian Negotiations Commission Ahmet Kasim Han - Professor of international relations at Kadir Has University Rania Kisar - Syrian-American activist Nicholas Heras - Fellow at the Center for a New American Security Kevork Almassian - Founder of Syriana Analysis #Idlib #Syria #Turkey