China's Waste Ban: A global recycling wake-up call?

The world's trash used to be China's treasure, as the largest importer of recyclable waste. But when it called time out in 2017 it left many without a plan B. Millions of tonnes of plastic waste is piling up. So if it doesn't go to China, where is it ending up? Joining us is Robin Wiener, President of the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries; Arnaud Brunet, Director General of the Bureau of International Recycling; Charlotte Middlehurst, Deputy Editor of China Dialogue; and Libby Peake, Senior Policy Adviser at Green Alliance.