Goldman Sachs says it's buying Turkish debt | Money Talks
02:37
BizTech
Goldman Sachs says it's buying Turkish debt | Money Talks
The Turkish lira is undervalued. But banks still need the government's help to deal with rising bad loans, says Mark Walker, the senior managing director at Guggenheim Securities. Our senior business producer, Mobin Nasir caught up with him on the sidelines of the Istanbul Finance Summit. This year, the theme was trade wars and financing industries. He began by asking him how the investment bank views Turkey's economy. #GoldmanSachs #CurrencyCrisis #Turkey
September 20, 2018
