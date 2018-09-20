Former Malaysian PM Najib to face fresh charges | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The man who once led Malaysia has been charged with new corruption allegations. It is the second time former prime minister Najib Razak has been arrested since losing his job. And it is a part of the new government's pledge to uncover what really happened to the state run 1-Malaysia Development Berhad investment fund. We spoke to Clare Rewcastle Brown, an investigative journalist who helped uncover the scandal. She's also the author of the newly released book, "The Sarawak Report: The Inside Story of the 1MDB Expose". We are also joined by Animah Kosai, Malaysian lawyer and founder of Speak Up, an organisation that encourages whistleblowers to come forward, and advises companies on how to work more ethically. #NajibRazak #Malaysia #Corruption
September 20, 2018
