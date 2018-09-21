POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will the United States sanction the International Criminal Court?
World
US President Donald Trump's national security advisor has sent a warning to the International Criminal Court, proceed with a case against US troops and Washington will fire back with sanctions. The United States has never fully co-operated with the ICC under any administration. But as the court begins to look into accusations that US armed forces and the CIA might have committed war crimes in Afghanistan, the Trump administration is upping the ante. Shoaib Hasan reports. #US #ICC #DonaldTrump
September 21, 2018
