Puerto Rico Hurricane: Budget cuts shut down more than 200 schools
People in Puerto Rico are still recovering from last year's devastating hurricane. One year on, tourism is starting to get back on its feet, but the island's wider economy is far from stable. Hurricane Maria has worsened Puerto Rico's debt, which is nearly 74 billion dollars. As Ediz Tiyansan reports, federal aid from Washington is only expected to provide a temporary solution. #HurricaneMaria #PuertoRico #Economy
September 22, 2018
