Global Warming: Melting glaciers cause dangerous sea level rise
02:01
World
Images have emerged of a remarkable event in Greenland that took place this summer. A huge part of the Helheim Glacier fell into the ocean. A group of American scientists was on hand to capture it on camera. It's more evidence they say, of the effects of global warming and the clear dangers of rising sea levels. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #GlobalWarming #Greenland #HelheimGlacier
September 22, 2018
