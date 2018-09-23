World Share

Iran Parade Attack: Gunmen open fire at military parade in Ahvaz

After one of the worst attacks on Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, Tehran has summoned envoys from the Netherlands, Denmark and the UK, accusing those countries of harbouring Iranian opposition groups. The attack on a military parade has left more than two dozen dead and is being blamed on what the government calls US puppet states in the Gulf. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #IranAttack #Ahvaz #Terror