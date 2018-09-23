September 23, 2018
01:56
Landmark Agreement: Vatican, China sign deal on bishop appointments
The Vatican and Beijing have reached a historic deal on the appointment of Roman Catholic bishops. The provisional agreement ends a decades-long dispute over who has the right to appoint religious officials in China -- the state or the Pope. But some have criticised the agreement as a sell-out to the communist government. Natasha Hussain reports. #Vatican #China #BishopAppointments
