BizTech Share

Turkish-owned businesses flourish in Germany | Money Talks

Turkey's Finance Minister Berat Albayrak was in Berlin for meetings with his German counterpart, a day after he unveiled plans to strengthen the banking sector. As the Turkish lira fell to record lows last month, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she wanted to see a stable Turkish economy. As TRT World's Auskar Surbakti reports from Berlin, she's not the only one. #Germany #Turkey #CurrencyCrisis