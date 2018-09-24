What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

UNRWA General Strike: Gaza staff walk out in protest against aid cuts

Thousands of education and healthcare workers at the UN's refugee agency for Palestinians held a general strike in the Gaza Strip. They're protesting against job cuts resulting from the US decision to reduce its aid funding for the territory. The agency announced it was slashing 250 jobs and making a further 500 jobs part time. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #gaza #unrwa #protest