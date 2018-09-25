POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Bill Cosby Sentencing: Cosby sentenced for sexual assault 14 years ago
01:42
World
Bill Cosby Sentencing: Cosby sentenced for sexual assault 14 years ago
The first alleged victim of the American TV star Bill Cosby has told TRT World that she's been waiting all her adult life to see him brought to justice. Cosby is being sentenced over two days for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. However since the start of the MeToo movement dozens of other women have come forward to accuse him of similar crimes. From Pennsylvania our North America Correspondent. Jon Brain reports. #BillCosby #SexualAssault #MeToo
September 25, 2018
