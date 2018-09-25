World Share

Who killed Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri?

Who killed fomer Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri is the question a UN backed tribunal has been trying to answer since 2005. The special court is due to wrap up proceedings against four members of Hezbollah. The group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah has dismissed the tribunal as a US-Israeli plot, refusing to turn the suspects over to authorities. Meanwhile, many of Hariri's supporters have insisted that Hezbollah was behind the assassination the whole time. So can justice be served? Shoaib Hasan reports. #RafikHariri #Lebanon #Amnesty